Welcome to the 5G Appeal.eu page

The 5G Appeal was prepared in 2017 by scientist and doctors who are urgently calling for the EU to halt the roll out of 5G due to serious potential health effects from this new technology. 5G will substantially increase exposure to radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF) on top of the 2G, 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, etc. for telecommunications already in place. RF-EMF has been proven to be harmful for humans and the environment.

As of September 17, 2019, 253 scientists and medical doctors have signed the appeal. The 5G Appeal is still open for endorsement for scientists (PhD, professor) or medical doctors (MD. Please contact professor em. Rainer Nyberg or ass. professor Lennart Hardell. (Contact.)

The appeal was initially submitted in September 2017 to the European Commission.

The 5G Appeal note that with ”the ever more extensive use of wireless technologies,” nobody can avoid to be exposed. Because on top of the increased number of 5G-transmitters (even within housing, shops and in hospitals) according to estimates, ”10 to 20 billion connections” (to refrigerators, washing machines, surveillance cameras, self-driving cars and buses, etc.) will be parts of the Internet of Things.

All these together can cause a substantial increase in the total, long term RF-EMF exposure to all EU citizens.During the recent years over 240 scientists from more than 40 countries have expressed their “serious concerns”, via EMF Scientists Appeal, regarding the ubiquitous and increasing exposure to EMF generated by electric and wireless devices – already before the additional 5G roll-out. The over 240 scientists refer to the fact that ”numerous recent scientific publications have shown that EMF affects living organisms at levels well below most international and national guidelines”. Effects include increased cancer risk, cellular stress, increase in harmful free radicals, genetic damages, structural and functional changes of the reproductive system, learning and memory deficits, neurological disorders, and negative impacts on general well-being in humans. Damage goes well beyond the human race, as there is growing evidence of harmful effects to both plants and animals.

The Appeal primarily urge the EU to

1) to take all reasonable measures to halt the 5G RF-EMF expansion until independent scientists can assure that 5G and the total radiation levels caused by RF-EMF (5G together with 2G, 3G, 4G, and WiFi) will not be harmful for EU-citizens, especially infants, children and pregnant women, as well as the environment.

Read the full 5G Appeal. Link

Appeal other languages: / DE / ES / FI / FR / IT / SV / PL

The EU has sent two replies:

1st reply

2nd reply